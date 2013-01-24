Home
    Enjoy fresh coffee taste and not the taste of residue's ground! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have a fresh coffee.

    Enjoy fresh coffee taste and not the taste of residue's ground! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have a fresh coffee. See all benefits

    Enjoy fresh coffee taste and not the taste of residue's ground! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have a fresh coffee. See all benefits

    Enjoy fresh coffee taste and not the taste of residue's ground! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have a fresh coffee. See all benefits

      Keep brewing machine clean

      • Same as CA6704/60
      • For 6 uses - Use monthly
      • Prolong machine lifetime
      • Brew better tasting coffee
      Maintains the coffee taste over time

      Maintains the coffee taste over time

      Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.

      Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

      Protects espresso machines against residues clogging

      Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.

      Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

      Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

      Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance overtime, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee

      Only use Philips consumables

      Only use Philips consumables

      Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.

      Specification highlights

      • Quantity

        6 tablets of 1.6 g

      • Weight of product

        0.1  kg

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Germany

      • Technical specifications

        Includes
        6x coffee oil remover tablets

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.1  kg
        Quantity
        6 tablets of 1.6 g

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

