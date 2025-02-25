Search terms

    Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

    EP3347

    The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

    Enjoy 6 hot and refreshing drinks in one touch, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.

    Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

    The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

    • 6 Beverages
    • LatteGo
    • Black Chrome
    Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying clear and purified water.

    40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee

    40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee

    Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification. 

    Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

    Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

    At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives.

    Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.

    Find inspiration and support on our app

    Find inspiration and support on our app

    Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.

    Enjoy 6 hot & refreshing drinks in one touch

    Enjoy 6 hot & refreshing drinks in one touch

    Enjoy 5 popular coffee recipes, from classic espresso, regular black coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato, to iced coffee, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available. Our unique brewing system perfectly extracts the beans flavors with a slower flow rate and at lower temperature. Add ice cubes to your drink and enjoy a delicious iced coffee, with no compromise on coffee intensity.

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

    LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

    Easy coffee selection and customization

    Easy coffee selection and customization

    Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Coffee source
      Fresh beans
      User involvement
      Touch of a button
      Product Type
      Full Automatic Espresso Machine
      Drinks
      Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, Iced Coffee, Hot Water
      Pre-programmed drinks
      5
      Number of servings
      2
      Pressure
      15 bar
      Built-in grinder
      Yes
      Grinder settings
      12
      Bean container capacity
      275g
      Milk frothing
      Yes
      Milk solution
      Latte Go
      Milk container
      0,26 l
      Capacity Watertank
      1,8l
      Profiles
      No
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Technology
      Silent brew, Latte Go
      Interface
      Intuitive touch display
      Warranty
      2 years
      Connectivity
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Energy Efficiency rating
      Class A
      Power
      1500W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Number in pack
      1

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off timer
      Yes
      Safety certification
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      433mm
      Product Width
      246 mm
      Product Height
      371mm
      Product Weight
      8kg
      Package Length
      491,5mm
      Package Width
      287,5mm
      Package Height
      487mm
      Package Weight
      10-12,3kg

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      Tube with Lubricant
      Included Accessories 2
      Measuring Spoon
      Included Accessories 3
      Water Hardness Test Strip
      Related Accessories 1
      Coffee oil removal tablets
      Related Accessories 2
      Espresso machine descaler
      Related Accessories 3
      Cleaning brush
      Related Accessories 4
      Philips brew group lubricant
      Included Accessories 4
      AquaClean Filter
      Included Accessories 5
      LatteGo Storage Lid

    • Durability

      User Manual
      > 75% recycled paper
      Packaging
      > 95% recycled materials

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China, Romania

    • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing global leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023).
    • *Based on 8 ﬁlter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coﬀee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

