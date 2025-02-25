Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.
Enjoy 4 popular coffee recipes: from classic espresso, regular black coffee, to cappuccino, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available.
LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube
LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.
Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying clear and purified water.
Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App
Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine and unlock a world of unlimited inspiration of café-like recipes with the HomeID app.
Easy coffee selection and customization
Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.
40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee
Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.
Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder
Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.
Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk
At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives.