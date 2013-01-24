Home
Science and technology

The benefits of clean air

Learn more about purifying the air in your home

Pollution image
Pollution
Virus image
Viruses and Aerosols
Allergens image
Allergens
Pollution

The facts about air quality

 

We all want our homes to be safe and clean for our families. But the air in your home can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than the air outside.
The impact of air pollution


Air pollution can have a number of impacts on your health. The most common symptoms include headache, inflammation, nasal congestion, respiratory problems, skin irritation and stomach pain.

Pollutants

Philips air purifiers clean the air from these common pollutants

  • Virus and Aerosols

    Respiratory droplets or aerosols can carry viruses that cause diseases, like the common cold, influenza or Covid-19.
    Pollen icon

    Pollen

    Hay fever sufferers are allergic to outdoor pollens found in grasses, trees or weeds.
    Pet dander

    Pet allergens can stay in the home for months and bother you, even after the animal has been removed.
    Dust mite Allergens

    These microscopic creatures nest in our bedding and upholstered furniture.
    Fine particles

    Philips air purifiers have a multi-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of harmful particles, from dust and allergens to aerosols and PM2.5 particles.
    Outlook pollution

    Outdoor pollution

    A number of outdoor pollutants can sneak into our homes and contribute to poor air quality.
  • Gas

    Cookers, heaters, stoves and open fires can release dangerous gases into the air.
    Bacteria

    The air can carry microorganisms, especially in hot or humid areas.
    Smoke and odor

    Tiny particles from smoke can drift through your home and remain harmful for up to 5 hours.
    Mold spores

    Mold spores are usually found lurking in the bathroom, kitchen or basement.
    VOCs

    Gases that emit from household products like cleaners and disinfectants.
    House hold dust

    Cleaning, bed-making or any kind of human activity can resuspend dust back into the air.

    *From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

    Purifies nano-sized particles
    Once the air passes through the filter, the microscopic pollutants are trapped.
    Pollen image

    Extra-fine salt

    60-100 microns

    Pollen

    15 microns

    Not visible to the human eye

    Dust 10 microns
    Bio Aerosols 9 microns
    Fine dust 2.5 microns
    Bacteria 1.3 microns
    Respiratory aerosols

    Inhalable particles (PM10)

    < 10 microns

    Respiratory Droplets**

    5-10 microns

    Fine particles (PM2.5)

    <2.5 microns

    Bacteria

    1-3 microns

    Respiratory aerosols**

    0.5-3 microns

    HEPA*** standard filters until 0.3 micron

    Wildfire smoke

    Corona virus

    0.1-0.5 microns

    Zika virus

    0.045 microns

    Candle smoke particle

    0.01 microns

    Philips purifiers filters up to 0.003 micron

    Tested for 99.97% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns by IUTA independent institute.

     

    *Particle sizes are indicative, to give a scale of reference. Some of the listed particle types cover a wider size-range.

    **Respiratory droplets and aerosols can carry smaller particles within them, like dust or coronavirus.

    ***HEPA Filters according to the American US DOESTD-3020-2015 standards.

    CADR

    What CADR means for your home

    The Clean Air Delivery Rate is the global standard for measuring how much air (m3) a purifier

    can clean in a certain amount of time. So, the higher the CADR, the faster the purification.

     

    Airflow only measures wind speed, so it only tells us how much air is coming out. What airflow

    does not tell us is how clean that air is. This is why CADR is the right metric to use when choosing your purifier.
    With air purifier of CADR 500

    With air purifier of CADR 100

    With no purifier

    Best in test

    Best Air Purifier according to Stiftung Warentest

     

    The AC2889/10 performs best in German Stiwa Tests because we engineer and optimize our products for high CADR.

    Covid-19 and other viruses

    Air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, at your office or work space

    Aerosol transmission

    The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that COVID-19 can also be transmitted via aerosols.

     

    WHO considers contact and droplets major routes of transmission for Covid-19. Aerosol transmission can occur in specific settings, particularly in indoor, crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time with others, such as restaurants.
    Air purifiers

    How air purifiers capture viruses

     

    An indoor air purifier detects and captures pollutants in the air, including aerosols that can contain viruses. The particles get trapped by the fibers of the HEPA NanoProtect filter, and clean air is released back into the indoor space.

    What are aerosols?

     

    Aerosols are solid or liquid particles of small size (<5 micron), that remain airborne for prolonged periods – and can carry viruses.

    How do HEPA NanoProtect filters in Philips air purifiers help reduce the spread of viruses?

     

    Philips air purifiers create circulation in an indoor environment, which draws air through its filters and chapters viruses together with other pollutants as small as 0.003 microns.

    How are aerosols linked with virus transmission?

     

    Viruses can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe. These particles range in size from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.

    Once the virus is captured by the filter, what happens to it?

     

    The virus will lose viability since there is no host cell inside the filters.
    How Philips Air Purifiers can help your business

    Independent study

    Our air purifiers have been independently tested in schools, showing effectiveness in aerosol removal

     

    An independent study from the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany demonstrated that the use of portable air purifiers can help reduce aerosol levels in a classroom. Based on the experimental findings and subsequent theoretical modeling, the investigators concluded that air purifiers are an important additional measure of precaution.
    COVID-19 and Air Purification Research Papers

    Testing mobile air purifiers in a school classroom: Reducing the airborne transmission risk for SARS-CoV-2 (J. Curtis, M. Granzin, J. Schrod, Dec. 2020)
    aktuelles.uni-frankfurt.de/forschung/studie-zeigt-luftreiniger-beseitigen-90-prozent-der-aerosole-in-schulklassen/

    Position paper on understanding the role of aerosol particles in SARS-CoV-2 infection (Association for Aerosol Research, Dec. 2020)

    www.info.gaef.de/positionspapier

    WHO, Ventilation & COVID-19 (Nov. 2020)

    www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resources/science-in-5/episode-10---ventilation-covid-19

    German Stiftung Warentest tested how well the winners of the Air Purifier Test March 2020 catch aerosols (Jan. 2021)

    www.test.de/Luftreiniger-im-Test-5579439-5699357/
    *Aerosol is a mixture of air with solid or liquid particles. It is maneuverable, constantly changing and can hardly be managed.

    Allergens

    How allergens attack

    Your immune system's job is to defend your body from harmful invaders such as bacteria and viruses. But when it mistakenly declares war on substances it shouldn’t, that’s an allergy.

    The most common airborne allergens

    Allergens Pollen

    Pollen

    Dust mites

    Dust mites

    Allergens Animal dander

    Animal dander

    Allergens mold

    Mold

    Philips Air Purifiers

    Effectiveness

    Philips Air Purifiers eliminate 99.99%* of allergens

     

    99.97% of the airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, mold spores and pet dander that passes through the filter, are filtered from the air.
    Certified allergy-friendly. Philips air purifiers fit the needs of allergy sufferers.
    *From the air that passes through the filter, tested according to Austiran OFI test method SOP 350.00.
    Study

    Study

    Tested in real homes to effectively reduce airborne allergens like dust mites

     

    In 2020, a Philips-sponsored study run by the Munich Germany Center for Environmental Health proved the effectiveness of purifiers in removing house dust mite allergens.
    On your phone

    Control the air quality wherever you are

    Monitor the indoor and outdoor air quality

    Check outdoor pollen levels

    Coaches you to improve air quality

    Find the product that fits your needs

