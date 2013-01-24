The Clean Air Delivery Rate is the global standard for measuring how much air (m3) a purifier

can clean in a certain amount of time. So, the higher the CADR, the faster the purification.

Airflow only measures wind speed, so it only tells us how much air is coming out. What airflow

does not tell us is how clean that air is. This is why CADR is the right metric to use when choosing your purifier.