2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8927/01
The largest variety from a compact machine
PicoBaristo is a compact machine which spoils coffee lovers for variety. Via the user interface you can choose from a wide choice of specialties at one touch. And with the AquaClean filter you can enjoy up to 5,000 cups* without descaling
11 Beverages
Integrated premium milk carafe
Stainless steel
AquaClean
Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.
Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
The advanced display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The combination of icons and text will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.
Reviews
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns