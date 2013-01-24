Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Saeco PicoBaristo

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8927/01
Saeco
Overall Rating / 5
Saeco
  • The largest variety from a compact machine The largest variety from a compact machine The largest variety from a compact machine
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Saeco PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8927/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    The largest variety from a compact machine

    PicoBaristo is a compact machine which spoils coffee lovers for variety. Via the user interface you can choose from a wide choice of specialties at one touch. And with the AquaClean filter you can enjoy up to 5,000 cups* without descaling See all benefits

    Saeco PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

    The largest variety from a compact machine

    PicoBaristo is a compact machine which spoils coffee lovers for variety. Via the user interface you can choose from a wide choice of specialties at one touch. And with the AquaClean filter you can enjoy up to 5,000 cups* without descaling See all benefits

    The largest variety from a compact machine

    PicoBaristo is a compact machine which spoils coffee lovers for variety. Via the user interface you can choose from a wide choice of specialties at one touch. And with the AquaClean filter you can enjoy up to 5,000 cups* without descaling See all benefits

    Saeco PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

    The largest variety from a compact machine

    PicoBaristo is a compact machine which spoils coffee lovers for variety. Via the user interface you can choose from a wide choice of specialties at one touch. And with the AquaClean filter you can enjoy up to 5,000 cups* without descaling See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all saeco-automatic-espresso-machines
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      The largest variety from a compact machine

      Enjoy up to 5000 cups* of coffee without descaling

      • 11 Beverages
      • Integrated premium milk carafe
      • Stainless steel
      • AquaClean
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      Enhanced control of your machine via the advanced display

      Enhanced control of your machine via the advanced display

      The advanced display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The combination of icons and text will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale build-up in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 10 grinder settings

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 10 grinder settings

      This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

      Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

      Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

      One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

      One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

      Enjoy super creamy cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

      Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

      Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

      Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

      Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

      Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

      Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for you family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

      Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

      The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use

      Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

      Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

      Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The stainless steel finishing, inspired by Italian design and craftsmanship will stand the test of time in any classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.

      Enjoy 11 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Store the length of any coffee and milk beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Grinder Settings
        10
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        Temperature settings
        3
        User Profiles
        1

      • General specifications

        Milk Solution
        • Integrated Milk Carafe
        • Quick Milk clean
        User Interface
        Advanced display
        Type of carafe
        Premium carafe

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Gusto perfetto
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity milk carafe
        0.5  L
        Capacity waste container
        15  servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L
        Coffee bean capacity
        250  g
        Color & Finishing
        Stainless Steel
        Cord length
        >100  cm
        Country of origin
        Romania
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Max. cup height
        163  mm
        Product dimensions
        221 x 340 x 430  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Weight of product
        7.2  kg

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Baby Cappuccino
        • Caffè crema
        • Cappuccino
        • Espresso
        • Espresso Double
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Flat White
        • Hot water
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Milk froth
        • Ristretto
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
            • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.