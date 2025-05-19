Search terms

    Philips Barista Brew Semi-automatic espresso machine

    PSA3228/01

    Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.

    Indulge in the rich aroma of freshly prepared espresso. Discover the satisfaction of crafting it yourself with the Philips Barista Brew espresso machine—designed to empower real coffee lovers to elevate their skills with every cup.

    Philips Barista Brew Semi-automatic espresso machine

    Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.

    Enjoy crafting every cup with intuitive guidance

    • 280gr dual bean container
    • 58mm stainless steel portafilter
    • Premium calibrated tamper
    • Americano button
    • 450ml temperature perfection milk jug
    Dive into a world of coffee variety with the 280g dual bean container preserving their freshness with our effective aroma seal. Elevate your coffee experience by exploring different bean types from light to dark roasts all at once while ensuring each brew retains its rich aroma.

    Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58mm stainless steel portafilter and single & dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.

    Tamp your ground coffee beans effortlessly using the stainless steel calibrated tamper with a flathead, ensuring the right tamping pressure and creating a balanced, consistently leveled tamping surface. Elevate your coffee brewing experience with precision and ease.

    Immerse yourself in the essence of a true Americano with just a simple press of a button, now enhanced with the added convenience of an integrated hot water outlet.

    Enjoy the ease of creating smooth microfoam perfect for latte art with our 450ml temperature perfection milk jug and powerful steam wand. The temperature strip on the milk jug enables you to achieve the right milk foam temperature and create the velvety texture effortlessly to savor your coffee just the way you like it.

    Elevate your coffee routine with our countertop-safe tamping system. Achieve the perfect tamp confidently and conveniently, without any risk to your countertops thanks to the integrated tamping rubber on the bottom of the portafilter.

    The PID temperature control system ensures the accuracy and stability of brewing temperature. The pre-infusion system helps prevent a channeling effect. Only full integration of both systems can ensure a balanced extraction.

    Uncover new flavor depths with 15 different grind sizes (superfine to coarse) from the metal conical burr grinder. To enhance your espresso's flavors, consider using a finer grind, like setting 4, in your recipes.

    Achieve precise water pressure thanks to the integrated pressure gauge that guides your brewing status and alerts when optimal pressure has been reached.

    Experience an elegant touch to your barista journey with our stunning European design, featuring a robust metal housing. Where style seamlessly merges with functionality, enjoy a sleek and spotless surface with our anti-fingerprint coating.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Coffee source
      Fresh beans
      User involvement
      Full control
      Product Type
      Semi-automatic espresso machine
      Portafilter Material
      Metal
      Drinks
      Americano, single and double espresso, milk foam, hot water
      Pre-programmed drinks
      4
      Number of servings
      2
      Pressure
      15 bar
      Built-in grinder
      Yes
      Grinder settings
      15
      Bean container capacity
      280g
      Milk frothing
      Yes
      Milk solution
      Classic Milk Frother
      Milk container
      450 ml (Milk Jug)
      Capacity Watertank
      2,3l
      Profiles
      No
      Primary Material
      Metal
      Technology
      PID temperature control system
      Interface
      Control panel with buttons
      Warranty
      2 years
      Connectivity
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Energy Efficiency rating
      Class A
      Power
      1350W
      Voltage
      120 v
      Frequency
      60 Hz
      Number in pack
      1

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off timer
      Yes
      Safety certification
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      334mm
      Product Width
      320mm
      Product Height
      439mm
      Product Weight
      8,6kg
      Package Length
      420mm
      Package Width
      380mm
      Package Height
      502mm
      Package Weight
      12,4 kg

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Portafilter
      Included Accessories 2
      Single and Double/ 1cup & 2cup Wall Filter Baskets
      Included Accessories 3
      Calibrated Tamper
      Related Accessories 1
      Coffee oil removal tablets
      Related Accessories 2
      Espresso machine descaler
      Included Accessories 4
      Powder ring
      Included Accessories 5
      Espresso stand

    • Durability

      User Manual
      > 75% recycled paper
      Packaging
      > 95% recycled material

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Energy efficiency

      Standby mode power consumption
      0.45 W
      Off mode power consumption
      n/a
      Networked standby mode power consumption
      n/a
      Period before automatic switching into standby mode
      30 Min
      Measurement standard
      EN 50564:2011

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

