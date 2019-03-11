2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever.
6 Beverages
Integrated milk carafe
Silver
Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.
Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Faraazmh
11/03/2019
South Africa
Great product and all the features I wanted in one sleek package :-)
Just picked up by machine yesterday at a great price, truly a bargain for this impeccable machine. Love the Coffee/Espresso switch it makes choosing what type of drink you want easily and simple. Philips have truly perfected their Auper-Automatic Espresso machines :-) Here's to hoping it gives us many years of great coffee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 Series HD8847/11 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 Series HD8847/11 Super-automatic espresso machine