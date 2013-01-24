Philips OneBlade

Home
The one for your face

Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
3 stubble combs (1, 3 and 5 mm)
Does not shave as close as a traditional blade
Includes 1 blade. Each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
Long-lasting battery, 45 minutes of use
UK 2-pin bathroom plug
Do it all with OneBlade

Trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.
Trim

Trim your beard to a precise stubble length. 3 stubble combs included: 1 mm for a tight trim, 3 mm for stubble, 5 mm for long stubble.
Edge

Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even on sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to line up your style in seconds.
Shave

OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

    91%

    of guys would recommend OneBlade Face to their friends*


    * Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017

    87%

    of guys love the safe shave you get with OneBlade Face*

     

    * Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017

    Stubble combs
    Click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm).
    Unique OneBlade technology
    Fast moving cutter (200x per second) powers through even the longest hair.
    Dual-sided blade
    Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
    Dual protection system
    Glide coating and rounded tips are designed to make shaving easier on your skin.
    Each blade lasts up to 4 months*
    Replacement blades fit on all OneBlade handles.

    *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
    Wet & dry
    You can shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer. OneBlade is water resistant, so it's easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.  
    Long lasting battery
    Rechargeable battery delivers 45 minutes of constant performance after an 8 hour charge

      OneBlade face device QP2520/20
      Icon face
      Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
      Includes 1 blade. Each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
      3 stubble combs (1, 3 and 5 mm)
      Long-lasting battery, 45 minutes of use
      Does not shave as close as a traditional blade
      UK 2-pin bathroom plug

       * For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. 

      Actual results may vary.

