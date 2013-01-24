Home
S9000 series

Perfection in every pass

Series 9000
S7000 series

Sensitive Shave

Series 7000
S5000 series

Protective Shave

Series 5000

World’s most comfortable electric shave* 

V-Track Precision Blade System icon
V-Track PRO Precision Blades
8-direction Contour Detect heads icon
8-direction Contour Detect heads
Personal comfort settings icon
Wet & dry 
Enjoy a perfect close shave with our most advanced shaver yet. The V-Track PRO Precision Blades cut 30% closer* in less strokes for unbeatable closeness even on 3 day stubble. ContourDetect heads follow every contour of your face and neck giving you a close, comfortable shave that leaves your skin in great condition. With Aquatec technology, the 9000 is 100% waterproof so you can shave your way and choose whether you shave wet or dry.
*Tested on a 1 and 3-day beard compared to other high-end leading electric shavers.
S9111/31

The V-Track Precision PRO Blade System
A uniquely close shave


V-Track PRO Precision Blade System

Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track PRO Precision Blades gently positions hair in the optimal cutting position and cuts 30%* closer in less strokes to give unbeatable closeness even on 1 - 3 day beards.
8-direction contouring heads icon

Reach every hair on the first pass


8-directional ContourDetect Head

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. Series 9000 catches 20%* more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, comfortable shave to help you look your best.
Personal comfort settings icon

Personal comfort settings


Aquatec Wet & Dry  

Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

What's in the box?

    • SmartClen System PLUS

      SmartClean System: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
    • Travel pouch
      Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
    • SmartClick Beard Styler
      SmartClick beard styler: 5 built-in length settings for trimming stubble to a short beard. Rounded tips and comb are designed to prevent skin irritation.
    no 1
    Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

    *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
    iF Design Award 2015
    One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
    green logo
    Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

    Compare shaver S9111 with our other great shavers

    Shaver series 9000

    Comfortable shave

    Shaver series 9000

    S9111/31
    Compare features
    Shaver series 7000

    Sensitive shave

    Shaver series 7000

    S7530/50
    Compare features
    AquaTouch

    Protective shave

    AquaTouch

    S5420/06
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • 8 directional dynamic flex heads
    • Comfort rings for less friction
    • Skin Protection System

    Cutting system
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 8 directional movements
    • 1 speed setting
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 5 directional movements
    • 1 speed setting
    • 27 rotating blades
    • 5 directional movements
    • 1 speed setting

    Ease of use
    • Personal comfort settings
    • Aquatec Use wet & dry
    • Digital
    • Use wet & dry
    • LED Display
    • Use wet & dry
    • LED

    Battery
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

    Included accessories
    • SmartClick beard styler
    • Travel pouch
    • Docking station: while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    • Travel pouch
    • SmartClick precision trimmer

