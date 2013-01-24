Search terms
Express more milk in less time,
Includes soft massage cushion,
Travel bag and 2 bottles
Pump anytime, anywhere,
Includes soft massage cushion,
Natural bottle and nipple
Natural,
Includes 4oz bottle
with VIA Storage System
30ml
Out and about set
Advice for Breastfeeding
Breast milk is the best nutrition for babies, and it’s recommended that your baby is fed on breast milk alone for the first six months.
Read the article
Health Benefits of Breastfeeding
Breastfeeding does not only benefit your baby, it's great for you too. Discover all the reasons to try and start breastfeeding for your baby.
Is my baby getting enough milk?
A few simple signs that will let you know your baby is well fed and getting enough milk.
Breastfeeding in public
You may be getting used to breastfeeding your baby, but how about breastfeeding when you’re out and about? Here are some helpful hints for breastfeeding in public.
Eating well while breastfeeding
What you eat directly affects the milk you produce and pass on to your child. See what to eat and what to avoid in your breastfeeding diet for your baby.
Continuing to breastfeed
If you've been breastfeeding exclusively for six months and plan to continue, you can expect some to see changes in your milk and your breasts.
The benefits of expressing
Read on to discover everything you need to know about expressing breastmilk an invaluable tool for busy mums. Find all Philips AVENT tips online.
Storing expressed milk
Helpful tips on breast milk storage for busy mums. Philips AVENT feeding bottles all come with secure tops to seal in the freshness and make breast milk storage fuss free.
Moving from breastfeeding to bottle feeding
How to make the transition from breast to bottle, as simple as possible for you and your baby. Find out how by reading these tips from Philips AVENT.
Join the Philips family