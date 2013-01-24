Enjoy a crema layer as you like it with a twist of a knob

Enjoy a crema layer just the way you like it and discover a wide spectrum of tastes, all with the twist of a knob! You control the coffee flow and brew pressure to vary the body and thickness of the crema with one easy move. Turn it left for a luxurious, thick crema layer and an intense and full bodied espresso; Or turn it right for a smooth, lighter tasting coffee with less crema.