Perfect, hot, clean.
Only the Saeco Exprelia EVO espresso machine delivers the ultimate milk experience thanks to the new H2 Technology Milk Carafe and the full bean to cup customization See all benefits
The robust 100% ceramic grinders guarantee a moment of pure coffee indulgence for years to come. The ceramic material creates the ideal grind, which allows the water to flow through steadily, extracting the purest essence of the beans. And unlike other ‘regular’ grinders’, the ceramic material prevents the coffee from overheating and tasting burnt.
Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.
When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has eight adjustable settings – from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee
Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.
Enjoy a crema layer just the way you like it and discover a wide spectrum of tastes, all with the twist of a knob! You control the coffee flow and brew pressure to vary the body and thickness of the crema with one easy move. Turn it left for a luxurious, thick crema layer and an intense and full bodied espresso; Or turn it right for a smooth, lighter tasting coffee with less crema.
