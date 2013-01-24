Home
Saeco Exprelia Evo

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8855/01
Saeco
    Saeco Exprelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8855/01
    Only the Saeco Exprelia EVO espresso machine delivers the ultimate milk experience thanks to the new H2 Technology Milk Carafe and the full bean to cup customization See all benefits

      Perfect, hot, clean.

      That's the premium milk froth experience

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Stainless steel
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Extract maximum flavor with the 100% ceramic grinders

      Extract maximum flavor with the 100% ceramic grinders

      The robust 100% ceramic grinders guarantee a moment of pure coffee indulgence for years to come. The ceramic material creates the ideal grind, which allows the water to flow through steadily, extracting the purest essence of the beans. And unlike other ‘regular’ grinders’, the ceramic material prevents the coffee from overheating and tasting burnt.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 8 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 8 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has eight adjustable settings – from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

      Enjoy a crema layer as you like it with a twist of a knob

      Enjoy a crema layer as you like it with a twist of a knob

      Enjoy a crema layer just the way you like it and discover a wide spectrum of tastes, all with the twist of a knob! You control the coffee flow and brew pressure to vary the body and thickness of the crema with one easy move. Turn it left for a luxurious, thick crema layer and an intense and full bodied espresso; Or turn it right for a smooth, lighter tasting coffee with less crema.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Capacity milk carafe
        500  L
        Capacity bean container
        300  gr
        Capacity waste container
        11  servings
        Max. cup height
        150  mm
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee)  sec
        Water boilers
        2
        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Capacity water tank
        1.5  L

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1400  W

      • General specifications

        Cups at the same time
        2
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        One touch variety
        7
        Coffee strength settings
        3
        Temperature settings
        3
        Grinder settings
        8
        Type of carafe
        Basic carafe
        Type of display
        LCD
        Special functions
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Integrated carafe
        • Pre-brewing
        • Ground coffee option
        • Crema adjustment knob
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable milk foam amount
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable water tank
        • Display
        • Adjustable spout
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Automatic stand-by
        • Automatic shut-off
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        • Automatic carafe cleaning
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato

      • Finishing

        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Italy

      • Service

        1-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        16.1  kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        245 x 420 x 360  mm

