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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines

Discontinued

3100 seriesFully automatic espresso machines

EP3550/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way

Get your perfect espresso and cappuccino from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot cappuccino is a one-touch job, thanks to the Integrated milk jug.

See all benefits

Enjoy up to 5000 cups* of coffee without descaling

One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way

  • 5 Beverages

  • Integrated milk carafe

  • Black

  • AquaClean

Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a coffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

One-touch Cappuccino with the integrated milk carafe

One-touch Cappuccino with the integrated milk carafe

Enjoy super creamy cappuccino at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/10/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Excellent coffee machine

Simple to use, easy to program, easy to clean, nice compact size not taking up much counter space - excellent value at the price point

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3100 series EP3550/00 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3100 series EP3550/00 Fully automatic espresso machines

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.