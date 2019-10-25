2 year warranty
Discontinued
One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way
Get your perfect espresso and cappuccino from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot cappuccino is a one-touch job, thanks to the Integrated milk jug.
5 Beverages
Integrated milk carafe
Black
AquaClean
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.
Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a coffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
Enjoy super creamy cappuccino at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Suzanne
25/10/2019
South Africa
Excellent coffee machine
Simple to use, easy to program, easy to clean, nice compact size not taking up much counter space - excellent value at the price point
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3100 series EP3550/00 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3100 series EP3550/00 Fully automatic espresso machines
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.