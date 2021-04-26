SM6580/20
Your personal brew, tailored to you
Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time.See all benefits
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Explore the world of coffee, from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino to specialty coffee drinks like Italian Espresso Macchiato.
Personalize your coffee experience by selecting a desired taste profile (Delicato, Intenso, Forte) for your beverage. The coffeemaker automatically adjusts the brewing settings like strength, coffee volume and pre-wetting time, to serve you the right taste.
Our innovative automatic cleaning system, HygieSteam, removes 99.9% of microorganisms on milk carafe parts*.
Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: they’re exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating. All of the best flavors and aroma are extracted, for 20,000 cups or more of delectable coffee. Easily adjust the grinder with 12 settings.
AquaClean is our water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine. Make up to 5000** cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.
Prepare and enjoy single or double servings of any coffee recipe with one touch, including Cappuccino or Latte Macchiato.
Get interactive guidance for unlimited personalization, with our CoffeeEqualizer™. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing the strength, coffee and milk volume, temperature, milk foam density and add an ExtraShot.
Boost your drink’s intensity with the ExtraShot setting via the CoffeeEqualizerTM or the Forte taste profile on the CoffeeMaestro menu. Two ways to add powerful flavor without the bitterness
The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction. It does this by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.
Everyone’s personalized favorites can be saved in up to 4 user profiles using the convenient display.
LattePerfetto technology for dense milk foam with fine texture.
Large bean container stores up to 300g of fresh beans and is equipped with a special sealing, AromaSeal, for long-lasting freshness of your coffee beans.
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