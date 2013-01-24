Search terms
Your personal brew, tailored to you
Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your personal brew, tailored to you
Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time. See all benefits
Your personal brew, tailored to you
Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your personal brew, tailored to you
Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time. See all benefits
AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine. Make up to 5000** cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.
The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction. It does this by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.
LattePerfetto technology for dense milk foam with fine texture.
Large bean container stores up to 300g of fresh beans and is equipped with a special sealing, AromaSeal, for long-lasting freshness of your coffee beans.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin
Variety
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Accessories
Service
Customization
Other features
CA6700/55
CA6704/10