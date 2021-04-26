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  • Your personal brew, tailored to you Your personal brew, tailored to you Your personal brew, tailored to you

    Saeco GranAroma Fully automatic espresso machine

    SM6580/20

    Your personal brew, tailored to you

    Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time.

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    Saeco GranAroma Fully automatic espresso machine

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    Your personal brew, tailored to you

    Easily personalize your coffee with taste presets

    • 14 beverages
    • 4 User profiles
    • White
    • Colored TFT Display
    Enjoy 14 delicious beverages with your personal touch

    Enjoy 14 delicious beverages with your personal touch

    Explore the world of coffee, from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino to specialty coffee drinks like Italian Espresso Macchiato.

    3 taste presets tailored to your needs with CoffeeMaestro

    3 taste presets tailored to your needs with CoffeeMaestro

    Personalize your coffee experience by selecting a desired taste profile (Delicato, Intenso, Forte) for your beverage. The coffeemaker automatically adjusts the brewing settings like strength, coffee volume and pre-wetting time, to serve you the right taste.

    HygieSteam removes ≤99.9% of microorganisms on carafe parts*

    HygieSteam removes ≤99.9% of microorganisms on carafe parts*

    Our innovative automatic cleaning system, HygieSteam, removes 99.9% of microorganisms on milk carafe parts*.

    At least 20,000 cups with our most durable ceramic grinder

    At least 20,000 cups with our most durable ceramic grinder

    Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: they’re exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating. All of the best flavors and aroma are extracted, for 20,000 cups or more of delectable coffee. Easily adjust the grinder with 12 settings.

    Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    AquaClean is our water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine. Make up to 5000** cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

    LatteDuo: Enjoy double servings of any recipe at one touch

    LatteDuo: Enjoy double servings of any recipe at one touch

    Prepare and enjoy single or double servings of any coffee recipe with one touch, including Cappuccino or Latte Macchiato.

    Customize up to 5 coffee settings with the CoffeeEqualizer™

    Customize up to 5 coffee settings with the CoffeeEqualizer™

    Get interactive guidance for unlimited personalization, with our CoffeeEqualizer™. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing the strength, coffee and milk volume, temperature, milk foam density and add an ExtraShot.

    ExtraShot setting to boost your drink's intensity

    ExtraShot setting to boost your drink's intensity

    Boost your drink’s intensity with the ExtraShot setting via the CoffeeEqualizerTM or the Forte taste profile on the CoffeeMaestro menu. Two ways to add powerful flavor without the bitterness

    Optimally-balanced temperature and aroma via Aroma Extract

    Optimally-balanced temperature and aroma via Aroma Extract

    The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction. It does this by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

    Personalize up to 4 profiles and save your favorites

    Personalize up to 4 profiles and save your favorites

    Everyone’s personalized favorites can be saved in up to 4 user profiles using the convenient display.

    LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with a fine texture

    LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with a fine texture

    LattePerfetto technology for dense milk foam with fine texture.

    Large sealed bean container to keep your beans fresh

    Large sealed bean container to keep your beans fresh

    Large bean container stores up to 300g of fresh beans and is equipped with a special sealing, AromaSeal, for long-lasting freshness of your coffee beans.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Coffee source
      Fresh beans
      User involvement
      Touch of a button
      Product type
      Full automatic espresso machine
      Drinks
      Espresso, Coffee, Americano, Cappuccino, Latte macchiato, Coffee latte, Caffè crema, Ristretto, Espresso Lungo, Espresso macchiato, Italian cappuccino, Café au lait, Milk foam, Warm milk, Hot water
      Pre-programmed drinks
      14
      Number of servings
      2
      Pressure
      15 bar
      Built-in grinder
      Yes
      Grinder settings
      12
      Bean container capacity
      300 g
      Milk frothing
      Yes
      Milk solution
      External carafe
      Milk container
      0,6L
      Capacity Watertank
      1,8l
      Profiles
      4
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Technology
      LatteDuo
      Interface
      Intuitive touchscreen display
      Warranty
      2 years
      Connectivity
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Energy Efficiency rating
      Class B
      Power
      1500W
      Voltage
      230 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Number in pack
      1

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off timer
      Yes
      Safety certification
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      448mm
      Product Width
      262 mm
      Product Height
      383 mm
      Product Weight
      8,5-9 kg
      Package Length
      491mm
      Package Width
      295mm
      Package Height
      506,5mm
      Package Weight
      11,3 kg

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Milk carafe
      Included Accessories 2
      Milk tube
      Included Accessories 3
      Water hardness strip
      Included Accessories 4
      Coffee spoon, AquaClean filter
      Related Accessories 1
      Coffee oil removal tablets
      Related Accessories 2
      Espresso machine descaler
      Related Accessories 3
      Cleaning brush

    • Durability

      User Manual
      > 75% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Romania

    • Energy efficiency

      Standby mode power consumption
      0.3 W
      Off mode power consumption
      n/a
      Networked standby mode power consumption
      n/a
      Period before automatic switching into standby mode
      30 Min
      Measurement standard
      EN 50564:2011

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    • 99.9999% of microorganisms based on lab tests.
    • * Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

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