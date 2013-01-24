Babies suckle to calm themselves. For babies with a strong need to suck beyond feeding, a soother can help to relax your baby. All babies are unique and different and we offer a wide range of soother sizes, shapes and colours. Our Soothing products give your little one the comfort and support they need to develop naturally every step of the way.
Which soother is right for your little one?
0-2m
Mini
Orthodontic
Extra small and lightweight
0-3m
Soothie
Orthodontic
Medical grade silicon
One-piece construction
Flexible shield
0-6m/6-18m
Classic
Orthodontic
Available in many designs and colors
0-6m/6-18m
Freeflow
Orthodontic
Extra airflow for baby’s delicate skin
We recommend soothers to be replaced every 1 month.
Development stages
Babies are growing and developing at their own pace. We identified stages within your baby’s development with a different need for comfort.
All babies are born with a natural suckling reflex and search for comfort to fulfill this strong need.
Your baby becomes more aware of the world around him, there is an emotional need for comfort in daily life.