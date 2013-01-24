Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Pacifiers

Designed to sooth naturally

Which soother is right for your little one?

0-2m

Mini

0-2
  • Orthodontic
  • Extra small and lightweight

0-3m

Soothie

0-3
  • Orthodontic
  • Medical grade silicon
  • One-piece construction
  • Flexible shield

0-6m/6-18m

Classic

0-6
  • Orthodontic
  • Available in many designs and colors

0-6m/6-18m

Freeflow

18new
  • Orthodontic
  • Extra airflow for baby’s delicate skin
We recommend soothers to be replaced every 1 month.

Advice on soothers

