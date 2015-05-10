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    Saeco Incanto Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8917/01

    Elegant design. Impressive coffee quality.

    The Saeco Incanto sets a new standard in its class. The refined, stainless steel front houses high-quality Italian technology, engineered to brew divine coffee, every time. Your coffee dreams have finally been answered.

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    Saeco Incanto Super-automatic espresso machine

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    Elegant design. Impressive coffee quality.

    Delicious Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button

    • 6 Beverages
    • Integrated milk carafe
    • Stainless steel
    • AquaClean
    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

    Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips

    Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips

    Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

    Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

    Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

    AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale build-up in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

    Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

    Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

    This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

    Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

    Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

    This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

    Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

    Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

    Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

    One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

    One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

    Enjoy super creamy cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

    Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

    Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

    Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

    Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

    Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

    Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for you family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

    Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

    Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

    The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use

    Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

    Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

    Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The stainless steel finishing, inspired by Italian design and craftsmanship will stand the test of time in any classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.

    Adjust and store your personal user profile

    Store the length of any coffee and milk beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

    Technical Specifications

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      5
      Grinder Settings
      5
      Coffee and Milk Length
      Adjustable
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      No
      User Profiles
      1
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Cappuccino
      • Espresso
      • Espresso Lungo
      • Hot water
      • Latte Macchiato
      • Milk froth
      Coffee Powder Option
      Yes
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      No

    • Other features

      Gusto perfetto
      Yes
      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
      Yes
      Main Switch ON / OFF button
      Yes
      Quick Heat Boiler
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      230  V
      Cord length
      >100  cm
      Country of origin
      Romania
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.5  l
      Capacity waste container
      15  servings
      Capacity water tank
      1.8  l
      Coffee bean capacity
      250  g
      Weight of product
      7.2  kg
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Access from the top
      Max. cup height
      150  mm
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Color & Finishing
      Stainless Steel
      Product dimensions
      221 x 340 x 430  mm

    • General specifications

      Milk Solution
      Integrated Milk Carafe
      Type of carafe
      Basic carafe
      User Interface
      Basic Display

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    • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
    • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

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