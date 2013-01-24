When upgrading your car to LED upgrade bulbs, a few challenges may occur such as an error message on the dashboard, flickering, or a dimming effect. These error messages don’t mean the LED bulb itself is faulty. These are common errors when upgrading to LED technology.
Therefore, we have developed smart solutions to overcome those challenges. Philips’ unique CANbus adapters ensure the vehicle’s lighting systems function smoothly, for reliable electrical performance over time.
To know if you need one, please refer to our compatibility list philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check.
Please use Philips Adapter CANbus to remove inaccurate error message on the dashboard and Philips Light Repair CANbus* to remove flickering issue.
*Philips Light Repair CANbus is directly integrated into our new-generation LED bulbs (Ultinon Pro9000 and Ultinon Pro5000). No need for additional CANbus to remove flickering! However, in some rare cases, an additional light repair CANbus might be required to eliminate the flickering completely.