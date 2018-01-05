Terms and conditions in the Republic of South Africa



The Philips Products Promotion (“Promotion”) is presented by Philips Domestic Appliances, registration number 2020/496497/07: and/or its duly authorised agencies (“Organizer”). All participants during the term of this Promotion agree to be bound by the following Terms and Conditions:

1. To be eligible to participate in this Promotion, the participant must:

1.1. be at least 18 (eighteen) years and older;

1.2. be a legal resident of South Africa;

1.3. be in possession of a valid South African ID or valid proof of residency;

1.4. have purchased anyone (1) or more of the participating products from the Organizer:

1.4.1. the gift may vary subject to product availability,

1.4.2. participating products will be determined extempore

1.5 have purchased any participating product(s) during the promotion period which will run on an ad hoc basis subject to the presence of a Philips Domestic Appliances Ambassador(s) and communication with said person(s).

2. Important considerations for participation in the promotion By entering the Promotion, the entrant agrees to be bound by these terms and conditions which can be found on the Philips Domestic Appliances website https://www.philips.co.za/c-w/promotions.html#filters=

2.1. Entrants who do not satisfy the above criteria will be considered to be automatically disqualified.

2.2. The Organizer reserves the right to disqualify or reject any entry believed to be in conflict with the Promotion or not made in good faith or on other reasonable grounds.

2.3. By entering this Promotion, you agree to be contacted by the Organizer for future communications.

2.4. Any technical failures that lead to any promotional Promotion entry being invalid or not received will not be the Organizer’s liability, and the Organizer cannot be held responsible for technical errors.

3. General

3.1. These terms and conditions and the Philips Privacy Policy found on (http://www.philips.com/privacypolicy) applies to all personal information that the entrants provide to Organizer for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The entrants also agree that Organizer may contact them by any means about the Promotion. By entering this Promotion, entrants authorise Phillips and its subsidiaries, affiliates, agents or suppliers to collect, store and use, personal information of entrants for communication or statistical purposes. Organizer shall not sell, distribute or otherwise share the personal information with third parties, unless required for the execution of the Promotion. 3.2. Prizes are not exchangeable for cash or any other prize. Furthermore, the entrants may not transfer or otherwise deal with any of their rights or obligations acquired under or in connection with these terms and conditions. 3.3. The Organizer reserves the right to cancel or amend the terms of this Promotion at any time by publishing notice of the relevant details. 3.4. The Organizer reserves the right to request that images be taken of the winner to be used for publicity purposes in any manner they deem fit, without any further remuneration being made payable to the winner, which request the winner may decline. 3.5. The Organizer reserves the right to name the participants on Facebook and any other place where the Organizer deems fit. By entering the Promotion, the prize winner agrees to the publication of their name by the Organizer. 3.6. The Organizer shall have the right to terminate the Promotion immediately and without notice for any reason beyond its control requiring such termination. In the event of such termination, all participants agree to waive any rights they may have in terms of this promotion and acknowledge that they will have no recourse against the Organizer, its agents and staff.

4. Limitations of Liability:

4.1. Except to the fullest extent permitted by relevant laws, the Organizer shall not be liable for:

4.1.1.loss of business, profits, revenue, anticipated savings, (even where the same arise directly from a breach of these conditions);

4.1.2.special, indirect or consequential losses, even if foreseeable by or in the contemplation of Philips; or any claim made against entrants by any other person; and

14.1.3.Except as expressly stated herein all conditions and warranties, implied statutory or otherwise, are hereby excluded to the maximum extent permitted by law.

5. The courts of South Africa shall have non-exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with the Promotion or its subject matter and the Parties submit to the jurisdiction of the courts of South Africa.

6. Consumer Protection Act:

6.1. To the extent that the Terms and Conditions or any goods or services provided under the Terms and Conditions are governed by the Consumer Protection Act, 2008 (the “Consumer Protection”), no provision of the Terms and Conditions are intended to contravene the applicable provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, and therefore all provisions of the Terms and Conditions must be treated as being qualified, to the extent necessary, to ensure that the applicable provisions of the Consumer Protection Act are complied with.

7. Miscellaneous

7.1. Organizer will try to provide the entrants with content as accurate as possible, however Organizer:

7.1.1.does not represent or warrant the accuracy of any statement or product claims made on the website or any social media official Philips pages;

7.1.2.is not responsible for any content generated by the users of the website or social media official Philips pages; and

7.1.3.does not endorse any opinions expressed by the users of the website and social media official Philips pages. All content on the website and social media official Philips is provided "as is" and Philips does not accept any responsibility for any loss, injury or inconvenience resulting from the content or content generated by users of the website or the social media official Philips page.

7.2. Organizer shall not be liable for any damages resulting from the use (or inability to make use) of the website or social media official Philips page, including damages caused by viruses or any incorrectness or incompleteness of information.

7.4. Organizer shall further not be liable for damages resulting from the use of electronic means of communication, including, but not limited to, damages resulting from the failure or delay in delivery of electronic communications, interception or manipulation of electronic communications by third parties or by computer programs used for electronic communications and transmission of viruses.

7.5. Hyperlinks on the social medial official Philips page may direct users to external websites which are maintained by third parties. Organizer shall not be liable for the contents and the functioning of such external websites. Organizer shall also not be liable for the quality of products or services which may be offered on such external websites.

7.6. Unless indicated otherwise, all intellectual property rights to the website and social medial official Philips, and the information posted on the website and social medial official Philips (“Information”) is owned by Organizer. Organizer's rights include but are not limited to all copyrights, rights to the trade names, word trademarks, pictorial trademarks and logos of Organizer.

7.7. By entering this Promotion, the participant grants to the Organizer a perpetual, royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to edit, publish, translate, modify, adapt, make available and distribute the entry throughout the world in any media now known or hereafter invented.

8. Please refer to this website for the most up to date Terms and

Conditions for The Philips Promotion: https://www.philips.co.za/c-w/promotions.html#filters= and refer to this email for any remarks in relation to the Promotion: nirvan.chetty@versuni.com.