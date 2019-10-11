Explore electric toothbrush range
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Healthier gums. Gently does it. Discover more
Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
Healthier gums for a healthier smile.
Healthier gums for a healthier smile.
Healthier gums. Gently does it.
Healthier gums. Gently does it.
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
Sonic technology provides a superior clean. Provides superior clean Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean.
Sonic technology provides a superior clean. Provides superior clean Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean.
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience.
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience.
Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums.
Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while improving your gum health up to 100% more vs a manual toothbrush.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.
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