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Philips Sonicare Oral Healthcare
revolutionized

Philips Sonicare

Toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare

Brush heads

Find the oral healthcare solution you need    

Electric toothbrushes

Electric toothbrushes

No.1 recommended sonic electric toothbrush brand worldwide.

Electric toothbrushes
DiamondClean 9000

Philips One

Designed with you in mind, Philips One is the perfect set up from your manual toothbrush. Chose your One.

Philips One
Brush head replacement

Toothbrush heads

Find the toothbrush head that is best for you.

 

 

Toothbrush heads
Promotions for oral healthcare

Promotions

Explore all of our oral healthcare promotions and bundles.

 

Promotions

Explore electric toothbrush range

Shaver 9000

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

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Philips OneBlade

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

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Shaver 9000

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100

Healthier gums. Gently does it. Discover more

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Beard Trimmer

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100

Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

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Explore each Electric Toothbrush Range

Sonicare For Kids

Sonicare Diamond Clean

 

Healthier gums for a healthier smile.

Philips Sonicare AirFloss

Sonicare Protective Clean

 

Healthier gums. Gently does it.

Philips Sonicare AirFloss

Galway Sonic Series

 

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology

Sonicare Diamond Clean

Whiter, healthier teeth for life.

Sonicare For Kids

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean (Black)


Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. 

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Philips Sonicare AirFloss

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean (White)

 

Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. 

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Galway Sonic Electric Toothbrushes

Goodbye manual toothrush…Hello Sonic Technology.

Sonicare For Kids

1100 Series

 

Sonic technology provides a superior clean. Provides superior clean Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean.

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Philips Sonicare AirFloss

2100 Series

 

Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience.

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Philips Sonicare AirFloss

3100 Series

 

Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. 

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Explore Sonicare ProtectiveClean

Healthier gums. Gently does it.

Sonicare For Kids

ProtectiveClean 5100


Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while improving your gum health up to 100% more vs a manual toothbrush.

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Philips Sonicare AirFloss

ProtectiveClean 6100

 

Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.

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Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes

See our range

Philips Sonicare Brush heads

See our range

Philips Sonicare AirFloss

See our range

There's only one

Nothing compares to our unique sonic technology. After 20 years, we‘re still the #1 recommended sonic electric toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide. 

 


Learn more about the ultimate sonic brushing experience  >

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