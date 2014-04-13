2 year warranty
Discontinued
One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button.
Brews 7 coffee varieties
Integrated milk jug & frother
Pearl Silver
5 step adjustable grinder
When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.
Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.
Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ardchoille
13/04/2014
United Kingdom
Superm
If you are looking for a great coffee/cappuccino maker look no further that this machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
ardchoille
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
Excellent
I thought De Longhi, bean to cup, was the best until I tried this one
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
leet22
19/11/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice machine but not working
I had this machine for a while but now it no longer works. I unfortunately brought my machine in South africa and now it gives me the Red spanner with a number 15 and so it has to be sent away but as it is not under warranty here i will have to pay for it. While it was working it made excellent coffee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine