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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine
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Discontinued

Saeco Intelia EvoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8753/95

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button.

See all benefits

With Saeco's latest Latte Perfetto technology

One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

  • Brews 7 coffee varieties

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Pearl Silver

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

13/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superm

If you are looking for a great coffee/cappuccino maker look no further that this machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

12/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

I thought De Longhi, bean to cup, was the best until I tried this one

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

19/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Nice machine but not working

I had this machine for a while but now it no longer works. I unfortunately brought my machine in South africa and now it gives me the Red spanner with a number 15 and so it has to be sent away but as it is not under warranty here i will have to pay for it. While it was working it made excellent coffee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

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