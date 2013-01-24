The concept of “being a man” has changed over the years, and archaic stereotypes are no longer relevant. Standards are changing and traditional takes on masculinity are constantly being challenged by the modern man.

Men can be well-rounded, adaptive, sensitive and accepting of differences. The modern man is now defined by himself, his own preferences, his aspirations and how he handles his insecurities. We want to inspire men to express their inner confidence and to trust their instincts when it comes to making choices about what matters most to them. Life is full of contradictions and men are surrounded by many different influences; Philips encourages men to trust their instincts and do what feels right.

