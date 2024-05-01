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Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

The difference is clear , Philips Sonicare's unique technology drives fluid deep between your teeth and along the gum line for visibly cleaner teeth, healthier gums and a whiter smile.

#No.1 recommended
sonic electric toothbrush brand worldwide


Philips Sonicare toothbrushes operate with sonic technology. It moves the brush head with up to 62.000 movements per minute, creating microbubbles that support cleaning between teeth. All Sonicare toothbrushes are clinically proven to deliver a superior clean compared to a manual toothbrush while being more gentle on teeth and gums. That’s why dental professionals worldwide recommend Philips Sonicare.

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Philips Sonicare Prestige
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Sonicare Diamond Clean

Our most advanced power toothbrush!

HX9911/73

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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
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Sonicare Diamond Clean

Our most advanced power toothbrush!

HX9911/74

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Philips ExpertClean
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ProtectiveClean 6100

10x more plaque removal.

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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
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ProtectiveClean 5100

Whiter teeth in just 1 day.

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Protective clean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300

Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

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Series 3100

Series 3300

More fun, better brushing.

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Series 2100

Series 2200

More fun, better brushing.

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Series 1100

Series 1100

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

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Toothbrush heads

Whiter, healthier teeth for life. Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean.

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Whiter, healthier teeth for life. Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean.

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Sonicare fluid action

Sonic Technology

Sonicare
Fluid Action


Philips Sonicare's superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.

Sonicare Fluid Action


Philips Sonicare's superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.

Toothbrush heads

Customise
your brushing experience

Explore all toothbrush heads

Toothbrush heads

Customise your brushing experience

Brush heads
Explore all toothbrush heads

Why buy a Philips Sonicare?

We are the #1 recommended brand by dental professionals    

 

 

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Patented Technology

Philips Sonicare patented technology

 

A Philips Sonicare toothbrush delivers more strokes in two minutes than a manual toothbrush could in a month.

Phillips Electric Toothbrush Healthier Gums in 2 Weeks

Healthier gums in two weeks

 

Philips Sonicare provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

Philips Electric Toothbrush Better Plaque Removal

Up to 7x better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

 

Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.

Philips Electric Toothbrush Naturally Whiter Teeth

Naturally whiter teeth in as little as one week  

 

The Dynamic Cleaning Action of Philips Sonicare and the direct broader contact with each tooth has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally white.  

Use our patented Philips Sonicare technology so your smile can work for you

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