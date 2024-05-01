Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes operate with sonic technology. It moves the brush head with up to 62.000 movements per minute, creating microbubbles that support cleaning between teeth. All Sonicare toothbrushes are clinically proven to deliver a superior clean compared to a manual toothbrush while being more gentle on teeth and gums. That’s why dental professionals worldwide recommend Philips Sonicare.
Philips Sonicare's superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.
Philips Sonicare's superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.
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