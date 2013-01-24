Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
The difference is clear

Philips Sonicare's unique technology drives fluid deep between your teeth and along the gum line for visibly cleaner teeth, healthier gums and a whiter smile.

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

  • DiamondClean
     

    DiamondClean

    • Whitens teeth in just one week
    • Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
    • 5 modes: Clean, Gum Care, Polish, Sensitive, White
    • Dual Charging System: Charging glass and USB charging case

  • FlexCare Platinum
     

    FlexCare Platinum

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
    • Improves gum health in two weeks and helps prevent gingivitis and gum recession
    • 9 customizable brushing experiences: 3 modes combined with 3 intensity settings to adapt to your brushing needs
    • Built-in pressure sensor alerts you when brushing too hard

  • Flexcare+
     

    Flexcare+

    • Improves gum health in only two weeks
    • 3 modes: Clean, Sensitive, Massage and 2 routines: go care, max care

  • EasyClean
     

    EasyClean

    • Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
    • 1 mode

*Suggested retail price
**Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.

More Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

Why buy a Philips Sonicare?

We are the #1 recommended brand by dental professionals    

 

 

Philips Sonicare patented technology

 

A Philips Sonicare toothbrush delivers more strokes in two minutes than a manual toothbrush could in a month.

Healthier gums in two weeks

 

Philips Sonicare provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

Up to 7x better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

 

Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.

Naturally whiter teeth in as little as one week  

 

The Dynamic Cleaning Action of Philips Sonicare and the direct broader contact with each tooth has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally white.  

Use our patented Philips Sonicare technology so your smile can work for you

