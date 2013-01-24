Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Saeco GranAroma

Fully automatic espresso machine

SM6585/00
Saeco
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Saeco
  • Your personal brew, tailored to you Your personal brew, tailored to you Your personal brew, tailored to you
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco GranAroma Fully automatic espresso machine

    SM6585/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Your personal brew, tailored to you

    Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time. See all benefits

    Saeco GranAroma Fully automatic espresso machine

    Your personal brew, tailored to you

    Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time. See all benefits

    Your personal brew, tailored to you

    Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time. See all benefits

    Saeco GranAroma Fully automatic espresso machine

    Your personal brew, tailored to you

    Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu and enjoy silky milk froth from our external milk carafe - even when making two milk drinks at the same time. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Saeco automatic espresso machines
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Your personal brew, tailored to you

      Easily personalize your coffee with taste presets

      • 16 beverages
      • 6 User profiles
      • Metal Front
      • Colored TFT Display
      Optimally-balanced temperature and aroma via Aroma Extract

      Optimally-balanced temperature and aroma via Aroma Extract

      The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction. It does this by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

      LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with a fine texture

      LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with a fine texture

      LattePerfetto technology for dense milk foam with fine texture.

      Large sealed bean container to keep your beans fresh

      Large sealed bean container to keep your beans fresh

      Large bean container stores up to 300g of fresh beans and is equipped with a special sealing, AromaSeal, for long-lasting freshness of your coffee beans.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Recyclable packaging material
        > 95%
        Energy label
        B-class
        Power consumption stand-by
        &lt;0.5 W
        ECO setting
        Yes
        Power consumption brewing
        1500 W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        262 x 448 x 383 mm
        Weight of product
        8.5 - 9 kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Romania
        Designed in
        Italy

      • Variety

        Double Cup
        Yes
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Coffee
        • Americano
        • Cappuccino
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Caffe Latte
        • Caffè crema
        • Ristretto
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Espresso Macchiato
        • Italian Cappuccino
        • Café au Lait
        • Flat White
        • Travel Mug
        • Milk froth
        • Warm Milk
        • Hot water
        Milk Double Cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        Metal Front
        Voltage
        230 V
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Type of boiler
        Stainless steel boiler
        Capacity waste container
        12 servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Drip tray capacity
        500 ml
        Coffee bean capacity
        300 g
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Cord length
        120 cm
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Type of carafe
        Milk Container Plastic Lid
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.6 L
        Max. cup height
        150 mm

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Drip tray & grid
        • Milk container & lid
        • HygieSteam container & holder
        • Coffee Grounds Container
        • Measuring scoop
        Customizing per drink
        • Aroma Strength
        • Coffee Quantity
        • Milk Quantity
        • Water Quantity
        • Drink Temperature
        • Foam Amount
        • ExtraShot
        Milk Solution
        External milk carafe

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • Grease Tube
        • Milk container
        • Milk Tube
        • AquaClean filter

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Customization

        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Grinder Settings
        12
        User Profiles
        6, plus guest
        Temperature settings
        3
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        User Interface
        Touch Icons Display

      • Other features

        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Aroma Seal
        yes
        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        LED in spout
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 99.9999% of microorganisms based on lab tests.
            • * Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.