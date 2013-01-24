Home
Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

SCF504/30
      Moisturizes and softens skin

      With pure, medical grade lanolin and aloe vera

      • 30ml

      with coconut oil and aloe vera

      Contains coconut oil and aloe vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples.

      Baby friendly

      No need to remove prior to breastfeeding.

      Contains lanolin

      Contains Medilan™, an ultra pure grade of lanolin which penetrates the skin’s outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness.

      Moisturizes and softens dry or sensitive nipples

      Applied once or twice a day during pregnancy will help prepare the skin for breastfeeding and applied after the birth between feeds will help mothers to maintain healthy supple skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Moisturizing nipple cream
        1 tube

      • Design

        Tube
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        30ml

      • Functions

        Prepare for breastfeeding
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Lanolin
        Yes
        Hydrogenated Polydecene
        Yes
        Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
        Yes
        Cocos Nucifera Oil
        Yes
        BHT
        Yes

