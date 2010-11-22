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    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    SCF310/13

    Breast pump designed for comfort

    Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. The Philips Avent SCF310/13 breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

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    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

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    Breast pump designed for comfort

    Unique active massage cushion for optimum comfort

    • Out and about set
    Clinically proven results*

    Clinically proven results*

    The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*

    Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

    Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

    The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

    Unique system for easy milk storage

    Unique system for easy milk storage

    Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

    Easy manual operation

    The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Bottle stand/funnel cover
      1  pcs
      Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      2  pcs
      Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Disposable breast pad
      1  pcs
      Sealing disc for milk storage
      1  pcs
      Cool pack
      2  pcs
      Newborn nipple travel pack
      1  pcs
      Spare parts
      2  pcs
      Microfiber insulated travel bag
      1  pcs
      Manual breast pump
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • Pregnancy

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    • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.

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