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Discontinued

Philips AventSingle electronic breast pump

SCF312/60

4.7

| (15) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed for Comfort

The unique Philips Avent BPA Free breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

See all benefits

Breast pump inspired by nature

Designed for Comfort

  • Includes 4oz bottle

By mains power, battery power and manual

By mains power, battery power and manual

In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.

Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

15

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean

I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

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