Philips Avent

Single electronic breast pump

SCF312/60
Avent
    The unique Philips AVENT BPA Free breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Designed for Comfort

      Breast pump inspired by nature

      • Includes 4oz bottle
      By mains power, battery power and manual

      By mains power, battery power and manual

      In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.

      Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

      Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

      Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

      More milk, naturally

      More milk, naturally

      Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Spare parts
        2 pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1 pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1 pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1 pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Battery pack
        1 pcs
        Electronic Breast Pump
        1
        Manual pump parts for when power is not available
        1

      • Power

        Voltage
        100 - 240 V

