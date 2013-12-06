2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for Comfort
The unique Philips Avent BPA Free breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
Includes 4oz bottle
In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
4.7
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
cbmb
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean
I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump