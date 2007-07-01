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  • Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort

    Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

    SCF292/13

    Designed for Comfort

    Our unique Out & About BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

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    Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

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    Designed for Comfort

    Inspired by nature

    • Out and about set
    With insulated travel bag and cool packs

    With insulated travel bag and cool packs

    Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.

    Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

    Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

    Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

    Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

    Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

    Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

    By mains power, battery power and manual

    By mains power, battery power and manual

    In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.

    More milk, naturally

    More milk, naturally

    Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

    Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

    The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240  V

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      2  pcs
      Bottle stand/funnel cover
      2  pcs
      Battery pack
      1  pcs
      Cool pack
      2  pcs
      Newborn nipple travel pack
      1  pcs
      Spare parts
      1  pcs
      Manual pump parts for when power is not available
      1
      Breast milk container (260 ml/ 9 oz)
      1  pcs
      Microfiber travel bag
      1  pcs
      Power cord
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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