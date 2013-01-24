Search terms
Express more. Quickly.
A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips AVENT Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Express more. Quickly.
A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips AVENT Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits
Express more. Quickly.
A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips AVENT Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Express more. Quickly.
A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips AVENT Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits
Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.
Quiet and portable.
Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.
Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
What is included
Country of origin
Development stages
SCF616/10
SCF614/10
SCF612/10
SCF618/10
SCF155/06
SCF152/02
SCF152/01
SCF157/02
SCF615/10
SCF156/01
SCF156/00
SCF504/30
SCF154/50
SCF154/24