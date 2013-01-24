Home
SCF147/82
    The Philips AVENT Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers that start teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    The Philips AVENT Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers that start teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    The Philips AVENT Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers that start teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

      Non-spill, easy-sip spout

      • 12m+
      • Green
      • 2-pack

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Hard spout

      More resistant and durable

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Hard spout
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        12 months +

