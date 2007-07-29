2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF602/42
Easy transition from bottle to cup
Avent Magic is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the Feeding Bottles so they become spill-proof too.
260ml
12m+ Toddler Spout
With handles
Patented magic valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.