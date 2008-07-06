2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF608/01
Hygiene on the go
Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from.
260ml
12m+ Toddler Spout
With handles
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.