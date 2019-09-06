2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hygiene on the go
This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy.
340ml
18m+ sport spout
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers
The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Lynette77
06/09/2019
South Africa
Excellent product
Love this Toddler cup Just dissapointed that I can't find them anymore. I've been looking for some to buy but I dont find any stock
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.