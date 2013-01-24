Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Insulated Cup

SCF670/01
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Keeps drinks fresh for longer Keeps drinks fresh for longer Keeps drinks fresh for longer
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Insulated Cup

    SCF670/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    Keeps drinks fresh for longer

    The Philips AVENT Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Insulated Cup

    Keeps drinks fresh for longer

    The Philips AVENT Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Keeps drinks fresh for longer

    The Philips AVENT Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Insulated Cup

    Keeps drinks fresh for longer

    The Philips AVENT Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all spout-cups
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Keeps drinks fresh for longer

      Non-spill bite resistant spout

      • 260ml
      • 12m+
      Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

      Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

      This stylish cup helps keep your toddler’s drink fresh for longer when out and about

      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

      Faster flow and bite resistant spout

      Faster flow and bite resistant spout

      Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

      Flip-top lid for hygienic leak-proof transport

      Flip-top lid for hygienic leak-proof transport

      The flip-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

      Soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

      Soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

      Cup is designed with soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Mexico
        Yes

      • What is included

        Insulated cup 260ml / 9oz
        1  pcs
        Flip top lid
        1  pcs
        Sport spout
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        12 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Not inter-changeable with other Philips AVENT Toddler Cups

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.