    Professional Penlight Premium Color+

    Professional Penlight Premium Color+

    LPL81X1/10

    • 200 lm Boost / 120 lm Eco
    • 180 lm Spotlight
    • Daylight Color Match (CRI 95)
    • Aluminum Housing, Rechargeable
    View product
    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

    LUMRC120X1/10

    • High-quality LEDs
    • 90 lm / 10 lm pointer
    • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
    • IK07 chocs resistant
    View product
    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

    LUMRC120B1/10

    • High-quality LEDs
    • 90 lm / 10 lm pointer
    • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
    • IK07 chocs resistant
    View product
    Professional LPL18

    Professional LPL18

    LPL18B1

    • High Quality LED x 5
    • 85 lm +20 lm pointer
    • Up to 8h Autonomy
    • Powered with AAA x 3
    View product
    Professional Penlight Premium Gen2

    Professional Penlight Premium Gen2

    LPL28RECHX1

    • High Quality LED
    • 145 lm + 120 lm pointer
    • Robust Aluminium Housing
    • Rechargeable with USB
    View product
    Professional PEN20S

    Professional PEN20S

    LPL67X1

    • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
    • Versatile hands-free use
    • 100 lm spotlight on the top
    • Long-life battery up to 4H
    View product
    Professional LPL19

    Professional LPL19

    LPL19B1

    • High Quality LED x 6
    • 130 lm +20 lm pointer
    • Up to 11h Autonomy / AAA x 3
    • Water & Dust Protected IP54
    View product
    Xperion 6000 Penlight

    Xperion 6000 Penlight

    LUMX60PENX1/10

    • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
    • 120 lm Spotlight
    • Rotating magnetic clip
    • Battery life: 3h (Eco: 5,5h)
    View product
    Xperion 3000 Pen eco

    Xperion 3000 Pen eco

    LUMX30PECOB1/10

    • 90 lm main beam
    • 10 lm Spotlight
    • Battery life: 6,5h. Spot: 710h
    • 3 x AAA battery included
    View product
    Xperion 3000 Pen eco

    Xperion 3000 Pen eco

    LUMX30PECOX1/10

    • 90 lm main beam
    • 10 lm Spotlight
    • Battery life: 6,5h. Spot: 710h
    • 3 x AAA battery included
    View product
    Xperion 3000 Penlight

    Xperion 3000 Penlight

    LUMX30PENX1/10

    • 100 lm main beam
    • 50 lm Spotlight
    • Battery life: 4h (Spot: 6h)
    View product
    EcoPro EcoPro20

    EcoPro EcoPro20

    RC320B1

    • Rechargeable pocket lamp
    • 220 lumen / 2 W
    • 3.5 hour battery life
    View product

