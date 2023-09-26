Quality lights to get the job done
LPL81X1/10
200 lm Boost / 120 lm Eco 180 lm Spotlight Daylight Color Match (CRI 95) Aluminum Housing, Rechargeable
LUMRC120X1/10
High-quality LEDs 90 lm / 10 lm pointer Battery lasts up to 10 hours IK07 chocs resistant
LUMRC120B1/10
High-quality LEDs 90 lm / 10 lm pointer Battery lasts up to 10 hours IK07 chocs resistant
LPL18B1
High Quality LED x 5 85 lm +20 lm pointer Up to 8h Autonomy Powered with AAA x 3
LPL28RECHX1
High Quality LED 145 lm + 120 lm pointer Robust Aluminium Housing Rechargeable with USB
LPL67X1
200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco Versatile hands-free use 100 lm spotlight on the top Long-life battery up to 4H
LPL19B1
High Quality LED x 6 130 lm +20 lm pointer Up to 11h Autonomy / AAA x 3 Water & Dust Protected IP54
LUMX60PENX1/10
200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco 120 lm Spotlight Rotating magnetic clip Battery life: 3h (Eco: 5,5h)
LUMX30PECOB1/10
90 lm main beam 10 lm Spotlight Battery life: 6,5h. Spot: 710h 3 x AAA battery included
LUMX30PECOX1/10
90 lm main beam 10 lm Spotlight Battery life: 6,5h. Spot: 710h 3 x AAA battery included
LUMX30PENX1/10
100 lm main beam 50 lm Spotlight Battery life: 4h (Spot: 6h)
RC320B1
Rechargeable pocket lamp 220 lumen / 2 W 3.5 hour battery life
