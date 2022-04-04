Quality light to get the job done
The reachargeable Philips EcoPro30 hand light is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair work. It eliminates all shadow with its 120°-wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and strong magnet allow hands-free working. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips EcoPro30 provides a wide 120° beam angle, perfect for lighting up the whole area in front of you.
The main beam on the Philips EcoPro30 has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, the Eco mode provides you with a bright 150-lumen output. On Boost mode, you get an intense 300 lumen, but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.
Philips EcoPro30 produces a 6000 K natural white light that improves visual comfort and reduces eye strain for fatigue-free working.
The Philips EcoPro30 cordless LED lamp is designed to be ready for action. Powered by a high-energy Li-ion battery, the Philips EcoPro30 is fully recharged within 5 hours, ensuring maximum usage of the LED light. Work for up to 8 hours in Eco mode or 4 hours in Boost mode. The one-turn opening cap makes it even easier to recharge your Philips EcoPro30.
Hands-free lighting helps you work more productively. Our Philips EcoPro30 comes with a powerful magnet on the bottom as well as a 360° rotatable hook, leaving both your hands free to get the job done.
When you’re busy working, it’s easy to drop and damage your equipment. That’s why it’s important the tools you use are built to last. The Philips EcoPro30 is water- and dust-resistant (IP54 rating). It's also IK07-rated to withstand impacts and drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters.
