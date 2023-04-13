Designed with you in mind
Designed with a broad beam of 200 lumens, the compact, ergonomic Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is ideal for all inspection work. Our Penlight is equipped with a 120-lm torch beam to direct the light where needed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight produces bright, natural white LED light to maximize visual comfort and reduce eye strain for fatigue-free work. The main beam of the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight offers two light modes: a 200-lm main beam ('Boost') that can be reduced to 100 lm ('Eco') and a 120-lm spotlight to direct the light where needed. This output flexibility allows you to handle any inspection job at hand.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough battery for all your daily inspection tasks. Our Penlight lasts up to 5.5 hours in Eco mode, 3 hours in Boost mode, and 3.5 hours with the spotlight. Equipped with a powerful Li-ion battery, the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight can be fully charged within 1.6 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.
See when the battery needs charging. The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight features a battery-status indicator showing how long the work lamp can function before the battery is depleted. Never run out of power in the middle of a job again.
Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped body of the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight allows you to hold it firmly. If you need both hands free when working, position the light securely using its two strong magnets, one on the rotatable clip and the other at the bottom of the lamp. The power button is on the back of the Penlight to prevent the light shining directly into your eyes when you turn it on.
Our Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is designed to handle tough work environments with IK07-rated shock resistance, IP65-rated water resistance, and a surface that withstands chemicals and workshop solvents. The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need extra support.
Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year.*
