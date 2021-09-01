Search terms

Xperion 6000

Pillar

X60PILLX1
    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    The Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar lasts all day on a single charge. Its bright 250 and 500 lm main light and inbuilt 180 lm torch will meet multiple needs. Foldable for easy carrying and adjustable lighting angles. See all benefits

    The Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar lasts all day on a single charge. Its bright 250 and 500 lm main light and inbuilt 180 lm torch will meet multiple needs. Foldable for easy carrying and adjustable lighting angles.

    The Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar lasts all day on a single charge. Its bright 250 and 500 lm main light and inbuilt 180 lm torch will meet multiple needs. Foldable for easy carrying and adjustable lighting angles. See all benefits

    The Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar lasts all day on a single charge. Its bright 250 and 500 lm main light and inbuilt 180 lm torch will meet multiple needs. Foldable for easy carrying and adjustable lighting angles. See all benefits

      Designed with you in mind

      Advanced lighting performance that lasts

      • 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
      • 180 lm Spotlight
      • Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 10h)
      • Ergonomic and foldable
      Premium LED light with multiple outputs

      Featuring high-quality and bright LED light, the Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar displays objects faithfully and vibrantly via a high-luminosity, wide-beam main source producing 250 lm in Eco and 500 lm in Boost mode. Use the strong spotlight with a 180 lm torch beam to see better and spot the smallest details.

      Long running time in different light modes

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work: up to 10 hours in Eco mode, 4,5 hours in Boost mode, and 12 hours with the torch beam. Powered by a powerful Li-ion battery, the Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar can be fully charged within 4,5 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.

      Smart rotatable hook with magnet and ergonomic body

      Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.

      Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

      Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP65 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need the extra support.

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year1

      Smart solutions for charging and finding your device

      Don’t worry about losing your device anymore. You can find it easily with the “Find My Device” function. Use the remote control to trigger an audible buzzer and flashing light to locate your device. The vibrant lime-green body will help you spot your device even in dark settings. To keep your work light to hand and ready to use, try the Philips Dock station. Placed on a table, it provides cordless charging for your lamp.2 Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Ergonomic and foldable
        Expected benefits
        Designed with you in mind

      • Product description

        Hands free options
        Rotatable hook, strong magnet
        Hook
        360° rotatable
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        2 magnets
        Materials & finishing
        Robust ABS + Soft rubber
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Range
        Xperion 6000
        Technology
        COB LED
        UV leak detector
        No
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP65
        Resistant to
        Grease, oil, workshop solvents

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        100°  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Light output (pointer)
        180 lumens
        Light output (eco)
        250 lumens
        Beam angle (pointer)
        15°
        Light output (boost)
        500 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Battery capacity
        4400  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 4,5 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 10 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium battery
        Plug type
        EU plug (not included for UK)
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB
        Battery charging time
        Up to 4.5 hours
        Wattage
        5W
        Battery run time (Pointer)
        Up to 12 hours

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        X60PILLX1
        Ordering code
        01469631

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018014696
        EAN3
        8719018014702

      • Packed product information

        Length
        5.2  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        412  g
        Cable length
        100cm USB cable,5V 1A adaptor

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        25  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Height
        18  cm

          • 1 to be claimed on the Philips extended-warranty webpage
          • 2 Compatible with Xperion 6000 UV Pillar, Pillar, Slim, and Pocket
