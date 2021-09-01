Smart rotatable hook with magnet and ergonomic body

Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.