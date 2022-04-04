Search terms

EcoPro10

Professional portable inspection tool

  • Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done
    -{discount-value}

    Quality light to get the job done

    The ultra-compact Philips EcoPro10 is an everyday companion, ideal for quick inspection jobs, always in your pocket. Featuring a natural white light of 6000 K, it illuminates what's in front of you and fits easily into narrow spaces. See all benefits

    Quality light to get the job done

      Quality light to get the job done

      Cordless slim professional lamp

      • High-quality LEDs
      • 90 lm / 10 lm pointer
      • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
      • IK07 chocs resistant

      High-quality LED light with up to 90 lumen

      Equipped with 5 high-quality, durable LEDs, the Philips EcoPro10 provides a bright light output of 90 lumen, ideal for quick inspection and repair.

      Pointer light to spot details

      The pointer light shows you what remains hidden for others. Thanks to its ultra-slim design, the lamp fits easily into tight spaces, while the pointer's LED source provides a clear, bright view.

      Work comfortably and fatigue-free

      Philips EcoPro10 features powerful LEDs for an intense white light. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, its 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Lightweight for everyday use

      The Philips EcoPro10 has a sleek design which is super-portable. Clip this small work light into your pocket to have bright light to hand at all times.

      Resistant to knocks and impacts

      The Philips EcoPro10 inspection lamp module is build to last, with IK07 rated resistance to knocks and impacts

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Professional portable inspection tool
        Expected benefits
        Quality light to get the job done

      • Product description

        Hands free options
        • Hook, Magnets
        • Standard clip
        Headband
        No
        Hook
        No
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP20
        Magnet
        No
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 40°C
        Pointing light
        Yes
        Range
        EcoPro
        Technology
        LED
        UV leak detector
        No
        Resistant to
        knocks and impacts

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        40  degree
        Color temperature
        Up to 6000  K
        Light output (pointer)
        10 lumen
        LED lifetime
        10000 hours
        Light output (boost)
        90 lumen

      • Electrical characteristics

        Power source
        AAA Battery
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 6,5 hours
        Battery type
        3 x Philips AAA included
        Battery run time (Pointer)
        Up to 10 hours

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        RC120B1
        Ordering code
        01765940

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018017659
        EAN3
        8719018017666

      • Packed product information

        Length
        3,1  cm
        Height
        17  cm
        Weight with batteries
        96  g
        Size
        Compact
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Width
        1,8 cm

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        3,5  cm
        Width
        7  cm
        Height
        17  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        105  g

