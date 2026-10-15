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How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?

You can change the intensity of your Sonicare toothbrush on the handle or via the app. See the various ways you can change the intensity of your Sonicare toothbrush below.  

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9994/11, HX4021/02, HX4031/21. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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