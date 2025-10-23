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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner XD3000/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner XD3000/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner XD3000/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner XD3000/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner XD3000/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner XD3000/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner XD3000/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner XD3000/01

3000 SeriesBagged vacuum cleaner

XD3000/01

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Picks up 99.9%* of fine dust

With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our ExtraClean nozzle.

See all benefits

with lightweight and compact design

Picks up 99.9%* of fine dust

  • 2000 W

  • Super Clean Air filter

  • 3L

Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

Uniquely designed dust chamber maximizes capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dustbag, that enables strong suction power right up until the dustbag is full.

2000W motor for strong suction power

2000W motor for strong suction power

A powerful 2000 watt motor delivers strong suction power for thorough cleaning results.

Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/10/2025

South Africa

South Africa

Excellent Vaccuum

Excellent daily use vacuum. The only problem is finding replacement parts. We have had ours for years and it is still running strong.

This review was made for 3000 Series XD3000/01 Bagged vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2023-10-23

This review was made for 3000 Series XD3000/01 Bagged vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2023-10-23

31/01/2024

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Powerful little machine

The appliance works like magic. I bought it specifically for dog fur because my dog sheds a lot and guess what, this machine is exactly what I needed. It cleans well.

Pros

It’s very efficient and beautiful

Cons

A bit noisy but not too bad.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series XD3000/01 Bagged vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2022-12-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series XD3000/01 Bagged vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2022-12-31

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Disclaimers

  1. dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.

  2. Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12.