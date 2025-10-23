2 year warranty
Picks up 99.9%* of fine dust
With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our ExtraClean nozzle.
2000 W
Super Clean Air filter
3L
Uniquely designed dust chamber maximizes capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dustbag, that enables strong suction power right up until the dustbag is full.
A powerful 2000 watt motor delivers strong suction power for thorough cleaning results.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
HHP21
23/10/2025
South Africa
Excellent Vaccuum
Excellent daily use vacuum. The only problem is finding replacement parts. We have had ours for years and it is still running strong.
This review was made for 3000 Series XD3000/01 Bagged vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2023-10-23
This review was made for 3000 Series XD3000/01 Bagged vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2023-10-23
Cyclone Roe
31/01/2024
South Africa
Verified buyer
Powerful little machine
The appliance works like magic. I bought it specifically for dog fur because my dog sheds a lot and guess what, this machine is exactly what I needed. It cleans well.
Pros
It’s very efficient and beautiful
Cons
A bit noisy but not too bad.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series XD3000/01 Bagged vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2022-12-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series XD3000/01 Bagged vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2022-12-31
dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.
Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12.