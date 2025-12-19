Present in Africa for over 130 years, Philips is committed to providing effective solutions to local health and healthcare needs across the continent’s diverse markets. With a direct presence in six countries, including South Africa, and the rest of Africa served through 150 channel partners, Philips is driving the digitalization of healthcare and partnering with stakeholders to improve local healthcare infrastructure and train local healthcare professionals.

Driven by purpose

At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.

As a technology company, we – and our brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.