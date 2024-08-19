Your Sonicare toothbrush has different brushing modes. These modes may vary between toothbrushes.

The default mode of your toothbrush is Clean. This mode provides a 2 minute brushing time and is suitable for everyday use. The other brushing modes are:





Mode Brushing Time Benefit Clean 2 minutes For an exceptional everyday clean. Deep Clean 3 minutes A longer mode to spend additional time in all areas of your mouth for an invigorating deep clean. Deep Clean+ 2 minutes/3 minutes Similar to Deep Clean. If your toothbrush is connected to the app, this mode runs for 2 minutes. If your toothbrush is not connected, this mode will run for 3 minutes. White/White + 2 minutes 40 seconds To remove surface stains and polish your front teeth for a whiter smile. Gum Care 3 minutes Perfect for cleaning your teeth and gums. Gum Health 3 minutes 20 seconds A longer mode to allow additional time for cleaning your back teeth and improving your gum health Sensitive 2 minutes Soft vibrations for a gentle yet effective clean for sensitive teeth and gums Tongue Care 20 seconds Clean your tongue with the TongueCare brush head. Polish 1 minute To brighten and polish your teeth. Max Care 3 minutes A longer mode that combines clean and massage modes for an exceptional everyday clean with added gum massage.



