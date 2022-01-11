2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF342/21
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
What are the differences between Philips Avent soothers?
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
How do I sterilise my Philips Avent soother?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to clean my Philips Avent soother
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for healthy oral development?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair