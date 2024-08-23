2 year warranty
Manually check your Philips Avent Soother before each use. Use this instructional video on how to do a safety check on your Philips Avent Soother. The same instructions apply to the Philips Avent Soothie.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF075/06 , SCF085/21 , SCF085/31 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
What ages is the Avent ultra start soother suitable for?
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother