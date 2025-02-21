What are the differences between Philips Avent soothers?

The Philips Avent ultra air soother allows for more airflow than other Philips Avent soothers. More airflow helps to prevent the skin from getting dry and irritated. The ultra air soother also comes with a sterilising/carrying case to sterilise the soother in the microwave. The ultra air soother is available in the Nighttime, 0-6 m, 6-18 m and 18 m+ versions.