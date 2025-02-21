What are the differences between Philips Avent soothers?
Find out how the Philips Avent ultra start, ultra soft, ultra air soothers and Soothie differ from our regular soothers.
Philips Avent newborn soothers are our lightest and smallest ringless soothers to support your newborn baby. More airflow helps to prevent the skin from getting dry and irritated. The ultra start soother also comes with a sterilising/carrying case to sterilise the soother in the microwave. The ultra start soother is available also in the Nighttime version.
The Philips Avent ultra soft soother has a soft, flexible shield to reduce marks and skin irritation. The ultra soft soother also comes with a sterilising/carrying case to sterilise the soother in the microwave. The ultra soft soother is available in 0-6 m, 6-18 m and 18 m+ versions.
The Philips Avent ultra air soother allows for more airflow than other Philips Avent soothers. More airflow helps to prevent the skin from getting dry and irritated. The ultra air soother also comes with a sterilising/carrying case to sterilise the soother in the microwave. The ultra air soother is available in the Nighttime, 0-6 m, 6-18 m and 18 m+ versions.
One-piece silicone soother with a finger-held solution to help support your newborn to suckle by placing your finger in the teat. The Soothie is available in a round shape and a heart/curved shape.
The information on this page applies to the following models:SCF075/06 , SCF085/58 , SCF085/21 . Click here to show more product numbers ›