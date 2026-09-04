Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?

2 year warranty
The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex:
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF075/06 , SCF376/13 , SCF376/14 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
What ages is the Avent ultra start soother suitable for?
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother