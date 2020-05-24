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Discontinued

Philips Aventultra air pacifier

SCF342/21

4.7

| (57) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

A light, breathable pacifier

Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

A light, breathable pacifier

  • Lets your baby’s skin breathe

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

4 extra large air holes

4 extra large air holes

ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

Skin stays drier while soothing

Skin stays drier while soothing

Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

57

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2

24/05/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Pacifies fussy baby

My newborn is fussy and popping this pacifier in her mouth soothes her immediately. Would definitely recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF342/21 ultra air pacifier

Date of Use 2020-04-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF342/21 ultra air pacifier

Date of Use 2020-04-23

07/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for teething

My toddler loves these dummies soothes her gums when teething and great to drift off to sleep.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother

06/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

I love that its the only dummy my reflux baby will have

Pros

Comes in case , love the feel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. No 1 global pacifier brand

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year