2 year warranty
Discontinued
A light, breathable pacifier
Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.
Lets your baby’s skin breathe
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.
Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.
The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.
4.7
of 5
57
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Michtheboss
24/05/2020
South Africa
Pacifies fussy baby
My newborn is fussy and popping this pacifier in her mouth soothes her immediately. Would definitely recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF342/21 ultra air pacifier
Date of Use 2020-04-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF342/21 ultra air pacifier
Date of Use 2020-04-23
Sara222
07/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great for teething
My toddler loves these dummies soothes her gums when teething and great to drift off to sleep.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Banana23433
06/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brilliant
I love that its the only dummy my reflux baby will have
Pros
Comes in case , love the feel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
2014 Manufacturer of the Year