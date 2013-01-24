Search terms
At the core of this technology are two components: the AdaptiveClean brush head and an intuitive pressure sensor. Both features help your patients to brush smarter.
Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.
Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.
Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.
Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.
If too much pressure is applied, the handle gently pulsates to tell patients they are brushing too hard to guide proper technique. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.
Three intensity settings and three cleaning modes provide optimal comfort and performance for a more personalized brushing experience, encouraging better compliance. The three-minute Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. It’s the perfect mode for patients who need to pay extra attention to trouble spots.
Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*. Can be available as an accessory in one of the dispensing SKUs.
Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.
Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.
