Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

HX9142/31
Sonicare
    Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

    HX9142/31

    Their techniques may vary, but their results won’t

    At the core of this technology are two components: the AdaptiveClean brush head and an intuitive pressure sensor. Both features help your patients to brush smarter.

    Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

    Their techniques may vary, but their results won’t

    At the core of this technology are two components: the AdaptiveClean brush head and an intuitive pressure sensor. Both features help your patients to brush smarter.

    Their techniques may vary, but their results won’t

    At the core of this technology are two components: the AdaptiveClean brush head and an intuitive pressure sensor. Both features help your patients to brush smarter.

    Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

    Their techniques may vary, but their results won’t

    At the core of this technology are two components: the AdaptiveClean brush head and an intuitive pressure sensor. Both features help your patients to brush smarter.

      Their techniques may vary, but their results won’t

      Our first brush with Adaptive Cleaning Technology

      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      • 2 brush heads
      • With pressure sensor

      Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

      Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

      New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

      Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

      AdaptiveClean brush head

      Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.

      InterCare brush head

      Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.

      Intuitive pressure sensor

      If too much pressure is applied, the handle gently pulsates to tell patients they are brushing too hard to guide proper technique. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.

      Customizable brushing experiences

      Three intensity settings and three cleaning modes provide optimal comfort and performance for a more personalized brushing experience, encouraging better compliance. The three-minute Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. It’s the perfect mode for patients who need to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

      UV sanitizer

      Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*. Can be available as an accessory in one of the dispensing SKUs.

      Quadpacer

      Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.

      Smarttimer

      Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

      Technical Specifications

      • OHC-CHA_0000020

        Color
        Platinum gray

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        • 1 AdaptiveClean
        • 1 InterCare standard
        Travel case
        1
        Handles
        1 FlexCare Platinum
        Charger
        1

      • Modes

        White
        Removes surface stains
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Deep Clean
        For an invigorating deep clean
        3 intensities
        • High
        • Low
        • Medium

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks***
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Cleaning performance

        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains
        Pressure sensor
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Performance
        Removes up to 10x more plaque*

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Battery
        Rechargeable

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          • Than a DiamondClean brush head
          • Than a manual toothbrush
          • Data on file
          • After a single use of each toothbrush vs. Oral-B 3000/6000 CrossAction
          • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

