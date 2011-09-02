2 year warranty
CRP241/01
Charging for Sonicare toothbrushes
This charging base is compatible with most Philips Sonicare power toothbrushes and AirFloss devices.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
HX3415/07
HX3415/06
HX6857/30
HX6877/23
HX3212/43
HX6311/07
HX8911/04
HX9112/12
HX9111/21
HX6922/03
White
European countries
Cord length: 95 CM
2 pin
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.