Search terms

  • Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week* Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week* Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
  • Play Pause

    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX8911/04

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

    Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all HealthyWhite+
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

    *than a manual toothbrush

    • 2 modes
    • 6 customizable settings
    • 1 brush head
    Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush*

    Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush*

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

    DiamondClean brush head for your best whitening

    DiamondClean brush head for your best whitening

    DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles that are medium stiff to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides an exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

    2 minute Clean mode offers the ultimate in plaque removal (Dental professional recommended brushing time). White mode removes surface stains, brightens and polishes teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.

    6 customizable settings

    6 customizable settings

    Philips Sonicare Stain Removal toothbrush allows you to mix and match modes (Clean mode, White mode) and 3 intensities for maximum comfort and your best clean.

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Frost White

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 HealthyWhite+
      Brush heads
      1 DiamondClean standard
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 100% more plaque
      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens up to 2 shades in 2wks
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min

    • Modes

      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High
      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      Removes surface stains

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.